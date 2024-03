GENEVA, March 28 — Gang violence in Haiti has killed over 1,500 people so far this year while dozens have been lynched by so-called self-defence brigades, the UN human rights office said today.

“All these practices are outrageous and must stop at once,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement released alongside a UN report describing the “cataclysmic” situation in the Caribbean country. — Reuters