TOKYO, March 22 — A man in his 20s was arrested after stabbing three young women with a knife in downtown Kumamoto city in south-west Japan today, local media reported.

The incident took place in a building near Kumamoto City Hall at around 9.15am local time when three women, believed to be in their teens or 20s, were stabbed and injured. All three were conscious when taken to the hospital, Xinhua quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying, citing local police.

Officers later apprehended a 29-year-old man who was found nearby for attempted murder, the report said.

The police are investigating the details of the incident. — Bernama-Xinhua

