MOSCOW, Feb 13 — A Russian appeal court has significantly toughened the sentence for sociologist and activist Boris Kagarlitsky, replacing a fine with a five-year prison term, Russian media reported from the courtroom.

Kagarlitsky, 64, who has repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s war against Ukraine, was accused by Russian authorities of “justifying terrorism”. Kagarlitsky denies the charges.

The different court had handed him to a 600,000-rouble (RM31,313) fine in Dec. 2023 and released him from custody. But the prosecutor’s office appealed the sentence. — Reuters