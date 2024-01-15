NEW DELHI, Jan 15 — Flight and train services were disrupted in India’s capital New Delhi for the second day running today, as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the northern part of the country.

More than 100 flights were delayed in Delhi yesterday, but intermittent flight operations had resumed this morning, said an airport official who declined to be named.

According to aviation website Flightradar24, at least 168 flights leaving Delhi were delayed and 56 flights were cancelled this morning.

At least 18 trains to Delhi from different parts of the country were running late because of dense fog, news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, said on X, citing a railway document.

Advertisement

The country’s weather office has predicted dense fog and a cold wave in New Delhi for today and ‘very dense fog’ tomorrow, with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit).

The city’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was not operational from 4am to 10am yesterday (2230 GMT Saturday to 0530 GMT on Sunday) because of dense fog, the official said, leading to massive delays at airports across the country, causing delays and leading to frayed tempers.

Social media and news channels showed visuals of angry passengers arguing with airport staff at New Delhi and other airports and one video showed a man punching a pilot announcing a delayed flight on the aircraft.

Advertisement

“Stuck in a plane at Delhi Airport since the past two hours (literally on the runway), X user Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia wrote on the social media platform, earlier known as Twitter early today. — Reuters