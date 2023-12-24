LONDON, Dec 24 — Police in London said yesterday officers had arrested a man on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy artwork was removed from a south London street corner within hours of appearing.

The installation, a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones, emerged at an intersection in the Peckham neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was his latest work — posting a photo of it on social media — witnesses filmed it being removed by a man with bolt cutters, with the help of another man.

Images and video posted on social media showed one of them running off with the sign under his arm.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service initially said it had not been informed of an alleged crime.

But Southwark Council, which is responsible for local services — including street signage — said late Friday that it wanted the sign back and had reported the incident to police.

By Saturday evening, police said a man had been arrested and remained in custody.

“This incident is currently being investigated by officers,” a spokesman for the London force added, without giving further details of the individual detained.

“We are aware of footage being shared which shows the sign being removed.

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call police.”

In a statement Friday, councillor Jasmine Ali, deputy leader of Southwark Council, hit out at the unauthorised removal.

“It should not have been removed and we’d like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work,” she said.

“We have reported the removal of our sign to the police to help get it back.” — AFP