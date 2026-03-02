KOTA KINABALU, March 2 — The number of flood victims in Sabah has decreased to 470 people from 180 families as of noon today, compared with 483 people from 182 families recorded this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat, in a statement, said all affected residents are from several villages in Beaufort.

“They are currently taking shelter at the relief centre (PPS) at Dewan DUN Banir,” it said.

The secretariat added that Beaufort was experiencing cloudy conditions, with temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius recorded at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast fair weather across Sabah this morning, although several interior areas are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening. — Bernama