TOKYO, Nov 21 — The Japanese government issued an emergency warning today for residents in the south to take cover from the possible threat of a North Korean missile.

Japan said over its J-Alert broadcasting system that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile, sending out the warning to residents in the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

North Korea had earlier in the day notified Japan that it plans to launch a satellite, in what Tokyo and Seoul said could be a third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. — Reuters

