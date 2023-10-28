LEWISTON (Maine), Oct 28 ― The man suspected of killing 18 people and wounding 13 in a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead yesterday, ending a 48-hour manhunt that followed the most lethal episode of gun violence in the state's history, according to multiple media reports.

ABC News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the suspect, Robert R. Card, 40, was found dead.

The US Army reservist was believed to have opened fire in a bowling alley and then a bar minutes later on Wednesday night.

The shootings and prolonged manhunt convulsed the normally bustling but serene community of Lewiston, a former textile hub and the second-most populous city in Maine, at the height of New England's fall foliage. ― Reuters

