GAZA, Oct 22 — Gaza’s health ministry spokesman said today that since October 7, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the death of 4,651 Palestinians, of which 40 per cent were children.

More than 14,245 others have been wounded, with 70 per cent of them being children and women.

The spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that Israel strikes had killed 266 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including 117 children. — Reuters

