KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — Police have confirmed the discovery of the body of a man, found floating along the banks of Sungai Kalansanan in Kampung Kalansanan, Inanam, this morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said that police received a phone call regarding the incident at about 10.27am from a staff member of Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

“Upon receiving the information, a nearby police team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations found the body of a man about 30 metres from the main road, along the banks of Sungai Kalansanan.

“Initial examinations did not reveal any injuries or signs of foul play to the body. The identity of the deceased has been established, and the 34-year-old was a Permanent Resident (MyPR) cardholder,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Kasim advised the public not to speculate in ways that could interfere with police investigations, and to channel any information to the authorities. — Bernama