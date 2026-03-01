KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — The number of flood victims in Sabah continued to drop to 1,387 people from 442 families as of 4pm today, compared with 1,462 people from 467 families at noon.

In a statement, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Masjid Darul Ikhlas in Beaufort district was closed at noon following improved flood conditions.

Four relief centres remain operational in Beaufort to accommodate affected residents.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast rain in parts of Sabah’s Interior this afternoon and tonight. — Bernama