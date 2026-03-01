KUANTAN, March 1 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, wants all mosques and suraus in the state to hold “solat hajat” (special prayers) for the safety of Islamic countries, particularly those in the Middle East.

Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim said the Sultan also ordered the prayers to be held to seek Allah SWT’s protection for Malaysians currently in the affected regions from any form of disaster, calamity or threat.

“The special prayers are to be performed today, March 1, 2026, after the Isyak prayer and before the Tarawih prayer,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that Malaysia strongly condemned the attack on Iran and the subsequent counterattacks involving several Middle East countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Qatar, on February 28.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the prohibition against the use of force under the United Nations Charter and international law. — Bernama