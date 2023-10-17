BRUSSELS, Oct 17 — Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office confirmed that the perpetrator of last night’s shooting in Brussels was identified and was dead, the country’s crisis centre said today. — Reuters
Perpetrator of yesterday’s Brussels attacks has died, says crisis centre
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2023 5:44 PM MYT
