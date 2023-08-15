JAKARTA, Aug 15 — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said.

There was no risk of a tsunami resulting from the quake, which occurred around 10.54am (local time), according to the agency.

The on land earthquake’s epicentre was located approximately 22 kilometres northeast of Mbay Nagekeo, with a depth of 164 kilometres.

While the tremor was felt in several areas including Waingapu, Sumbawa, Dompu, Kota Bima, and Ende, there have been no immediate reports of any damage caused by the quake. — Bernama