BERLIN, May 14 — Chancellor Olaf Scholz today gave Germany’s “full support” to Ukraine’s journey towards membership of the European Union, in a speech in Aachen at the awarding of the prestigious Charlemagne Prize to the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine has pushed its allies for help to become a member of the EU and the Nato military alliance, efforts that became more urgent after the Russian invasion last year.

“Volodymyr Zelenskiy, you have our full support on your path towards the European Union,” Scholz said, addressing Zelenskiy who was there to collect the award on behalf of the Ukrainian people. — Reuters