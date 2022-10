Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 10 —Britain’s foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine “unacceptable” today.

“Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable,” Cleverly said on Twitter.

“This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength.” — Reuters