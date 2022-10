British Prime Minister Liz Truss said that budgets being developed 'in a very confidential way' meant that not all the Cabinet would know about their content. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 2 — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said today her cabinet of top ministers was not informed in advance that the government planned to abolish the top rate of tax, adding it was a decision taken by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

“No, we didn’t, this was a decision that the chancellor made,” Truss told the BBC when asked whether all of her cabinet were told of the planned scrapping. “When budgets are developed, they are developed in a very confidential way.” — Reuters