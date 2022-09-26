LONDON, Sept 26 — Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to make sure the government controls immigration in a way that works for Britain, her spokesman said today.

Local media reports have said interior minister Suella Braverman is pushing for reductions in the level of net migration as ministers consider relaxing visa restrictions on some foreign workers to help tackle labour shortages.

“The prime minister wants to make sure we maintain control of immigration and that it works for the UK,” the spokesman said. “I will let the Home Secretary (interior minister) come forward with further detail.” — Reuters