GENEVA, Sept 26 — Countries are calling for a debate at the UN Human Rights council to discuss concerns about China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed today.

The so-called “draft decision” seeks a debate during the council’s next session that begins in February. Diplomats told Reuters that the United States and the United Kingdom were among its backers.

A UN report published last month stipulates that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang that may amount to crimes against humanity. China vigorously denies any abuses. — Reuters