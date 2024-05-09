KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took some time today to visit Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal, who is currently receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a photo posted on his official Facebook account, Anwar was accompanied by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“Praying that he is granted a quick recovery, given the strength to fight the illness he is facing, and that everything goes smoothly, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Mutang began receiving treatment at IJN shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit that started on April 29 and returning earlier than scheduled.

The Senate president had led a Malaysian delegation to attend the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held from May 1 to 3 in Baku.

Before attending the forum, he made courtesy calls on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis ( Azerbaijan’s Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova. He also participated in meetings and briefings with industry players in the country. — Bernama

