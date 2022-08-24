US President Joe Biden said the aid was the 'biggest tranche of security assistance to date'. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 — The United States is providing Kyiv nearly US$3 billion for weapons and equipment in Washington’s “biggest tranche of security assistance to date”, US President Joe Biden said today, six months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The approximately US$2.98 billion in military aid “will allow Ukraine to acquire air defence systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term”, Biden said in a statement released by the White House. — Reuters