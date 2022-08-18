A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. ― Reuters file pic

MOSCOW, Aug 18 ― Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine today of planning a “provocation” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 19 when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due to visit, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The ministry provided no evidence to back up its assertion.

In a statement, it said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear reactor complex, or in nearby districts.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant. ― Reuters