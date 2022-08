A sign to indicate the location for people to receive a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine is pictured at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris, France July 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

KOCHI (India), Aug 1 — India confirmed its first monkeypox death today, which occurred in the state of Kerala, a Kerala government minister told reporters.

The man died on Saturday and his family had told officials he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates on July 21. — Reuters