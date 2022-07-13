COLOMBO, July 13 —Sri Lanka’s acting president and prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has asked the speaker of parliament to nominate a new prime minister, his media team said today after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
“Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition,” the team said in a statement.
Protesters, angered by a severe economic crisis, have sought the ousting of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe. — Reuters