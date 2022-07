After multiple calls for his resignation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give up his post but will still be in an interim caretaker role. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 7— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign today, several media outlets including the BBC reported.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. Today the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security. — Reuters