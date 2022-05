Bayer wins US priority review of drug against metastatic prostate cancer

FRANKFURT, May 3 — Bayer’s Nubeqa drug won priority review status from the US Food and Drug Administration, as the German drugmaker seeks to widen the use of the prostate cancer drug from an early disease stage to metastatic cases.

The priority status was granted as the US regulatory body accepted Bayer’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the use of Nubeqa, jointly developed with Finnish drugmaker Orion, against metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, Bayer said in a statement today. — Reuters