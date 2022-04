A health worker wearing personal protective equipment assists people at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port in Hong Kong March 22, 2022. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HONG KONG, April 3 — Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,709 new Covid-19 cases today, down from 4,475 the previous day, and 111 deaths as infections in the global financial hub continue to drop. — Reuters