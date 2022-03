US President Joe He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 28 — The Kremlin said today that US President Joe Biden’s comments that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power were a cause for concern.

Biden made the comments to a crowd in Warsaw on Saturday. He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would continue to closely follow Biden’s statements. — Reuters