HONG KONG, March 5 ― Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections today, down from over 52,000 the previous day, as the city clings to a “zero-Covid” strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities. ― Reuters