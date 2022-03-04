Johnson, Bolsonaro call for Ukraine ceasefire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, March 4 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, a Johnson spokesperson said following talks between the two leaders.

“The leaders agreed on the requirement for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine and said peace had to prevail,” the Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the “world could not allow President Putin’s aggression to succeed,” denouncing his regime’s “disgusting actions” that killed civilians and destroyed cities.

“Brazil was a vital ally in the Second World War, and its voice was again crucial at this time of crisis,” Johnson told Bolsonaro.

“Together, the UK and Brazil needed to call for an end to the violence,” the prime minister added.

The Brazilian leader has until now refrained from criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Bolsonaro said Sunday that South America’s biggest country will remain “neutral” over Russia’s invasion.

The far-right Bolsonaro paid a controversial visit to Moscow on February 16 to meet with Putin just as Russian leaders were finalising plans for their full-scale invasion. — AFP