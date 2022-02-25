Macron says useful to 'leave path open' for dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2022. ― Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 ― French President Emmanuel Macron said today it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Macron said after a summit of EU leaders that “while condemning, while sanctioning” it remained useful “to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities”.

Macron yesterday was the only Western leader to speak to Putin after he unleashed the Russian military on his pro-Western neighbour.

The Kremlin said Putin held a “frank” conversation with the French leader.

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

“After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions,” the Elysee said. ― AFP