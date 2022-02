Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is currently experiencing mild Covid-19 symptoms. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 20 — Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light dutiesthis week, Buckingham Palace said today.

“The queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.” — Reuters