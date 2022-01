Dominic Raab warned of 'serious consequences' for Russia should it try to install a puppet regime. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 23 — Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said today after Britain said the Kremlin was considering a candidate as a pro-Russian leader.

“There’ll be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade but also install a puppet regime,” Raab told Sky News today. — Reuters