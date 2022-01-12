Nato will not compromise on values, Stoltenberg says after Russia talks

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said its allies were ready to engage in dialogue with Russia. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 — Nato is ready to talk with Russia but it will not compromise on its core principles, including that the territorial integrity of every country in Europe must be respected, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“Nato allies are ready to engage in dialogue with Russia but we will not compromise on core principles, we will not compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation in Europe,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the Nato-Russia Council.

The same goes for each country’s right to choose its own security arrangements, he added, again rejecting Russian demands that Nato guarantee not to give Ukraine a membership perspective. — Reuters