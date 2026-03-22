KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Two friends recently took to the streets – quite literally – walking 150km from KLCC to Port Dickson, and their journey has sparked smiles and conversations on Malaysian social media.

A 2.57-minute video by Bryson Lew posted on YouTube earlier this month shows the young man and a friend interacting with passers-by along the way.

Hawkers waved them on, children cheered, and curious strangers stopped to ask how many hours or days it took, and if if they planned to walk back.

Some encounters were incredulous.

One man the duo met in a Mantin shack asked if the two Chinese Malaysian men had footed it all the way, while gesturing with his fingers.

Two boys on the road who walked alongside the men asked politely: “Why are you travelling?”

One woman cyclist in full gear, when told about the duo’s adventure, couldn’t stop herself from asking bluntly: “For what?”

Others couldn’t help but marvel at the sheer determination of the friends.

Two Malaysian guys decided to take a 150km walk from KLCC to Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan and posted to YouTube in March 2026. — Screenshots from YouTube/Bryson Lew 刘铠翔

A rojak seller shared his amazement at their willpower, saying that if he were to attempt it, he would pass out immediately.

Reddit Malaysia users were quick to weigh in.

One joked it was a unique way “to lose your belly if you are fat,” while another reflected on the country’s real-life friendliness.

“According to my parents, I would’ve been robbed, gotten my organs harvested, and trafficked to Thailand on the first day,” wrote one user, highlighting the difference between online fears and actual experiences.

Several drew comparisons with Japan’s “cat man” who walked across Australia for charity.

Others noted the broader observations this simple walk revealed: the warmth of Malaysians, the country’s sunny charm, and the potential for more pedestrian-friendly spaces despite Malaysia’s car-centric development.

“We are lah. People just need to touch some grass and ass and not be terminally sticky with the online world,” one Redditor observed.

The video, a short clip of their long journey, is a reminder that even in a world dominated by social media cynicism, everyday Malaysians can still surprise with their friendliness, curiosity, and generosity.

Watch the full video here: