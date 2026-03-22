SANDAKAN, March 22 — A mother and daughter were killed when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car along Jalan Batu 23, Jalan Labuk here yesterday.

Sandakan district police chief ACP George Abd Rakman said the daughter, aged seven, died at the scene at 4pm while the mother, 28, died while being treated at Duchess of Kent Hospital here.

“The motorcyclist and car driver were also injured and were treated at Duchess of Kent Hospita. Preliminary investigations indicated that the motorcycle, with the family of three onboard, were from Sandakan town heading to Beluran while the car was coming from Bukit Garram and heading to the town,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The crash occurred when the motorcycle went into the oncoming lane in an attempt to overtake another car, and collided with the car, which was in the oncoming lane, he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama