Four injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. ― Reuters pic

HOUSTON, Dec 23 — Four people were injured today in a fire that broke out at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas, police said, labeling it a “major industrial accident.”

Police said in a statement on Twitter that three people were airlifted to hospital and one was taken in an ambulance.

There were no reported fatalities.

The fire started around 1:00 am at the plant in the Texas town of Baytown.

“Emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community,” ExxonMobil said on Twitter several hours after the fire started. “We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Local authorities did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment. — AFP