Myanmar’s process against Suu Kyi has low credibility, says Nobel Peace Prize chair

Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in this file picture taken on December 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OSLO, Dec 6 — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s conviction by a Myanmar court is part of a process whereby the country’s military rulers are suppressing the opposition, the chair of Norway’s prize awards committee said today.

“The legal process against Aung San Suu Kyi appears to have low credibility,” Berit Reiss-Andersen said in a statement to Reuters.

Suu Kyi, who is now 76, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while under house arrest in recognition of her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights. She was arrested again this year following a military coup against her government.

A Myanmar court today found the deposed leader guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, and state TV said she will serve two years in detention at an undisclosed location.

“Aung San Suu Kyi has dedicated her life to the fight for freedom and democracy in Myanmar and has faced this demanding situation for more than 30 years,” Reiss-Andersen said.

“The Nobel committee is worried by what her imprisonment will mean for the future of democracy in Myanmar. It is also concerned for the strains a long prison term could impose on Aung San Suu Kyi personally,” she added. — Reuters