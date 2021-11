Switzerland is the latest country to approve vaccines for teenagers. ― Reuters pic

ZURICH, Nov 23 — Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said today it approved the extension of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 years and over.

“This clears the way for wider use of the booster vaccination. High-risk individuals can still obtain a booster dose from age 12,” Swissmedic said in a statement. — Reuters