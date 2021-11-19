FDA authorises Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine booster for US adults

A health worker draws a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine from a vial during a vaccination event hosted by Miami – Dade County and Miami Heat, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, US, August 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

NOV 19 — The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised booster doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.

Earlier in the day, Moderna said the FDA extended the emergency use authorisation of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population. — Reuters