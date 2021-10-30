China’s Xi calls for Covid-19 vaccine mutual recognition

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 30 ― Chinese President Xi Jinping today called for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, according to a transcript of his remarks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion Covid shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to cooperate on manufacturing doses.

“China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of Covid-19 vaccines in developing countries,” Xi said.

Xi reiterated China’s support of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the WHO’s emergency use list.

Xi also called for policies to maintain global economic and financial stability, saying China will strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability.

“Major economies should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to avoid negative spillover effects to developing countries and maintain the steady operation of the international economic and financial system,” he said.

Xi reiterated that China would work to hit a carbon emissions peak by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060. ― Reuters