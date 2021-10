Covid's weekend numbers were higher than usual, with today being the deadliest since earl. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 24 — Britain today reported 39,962 new cases of Covid-19 and 72 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

While figures published by the government during weekends tend to show a reduction in both cases and deaths compared with weekdays, it was the deadliest today since early March. — Reuters