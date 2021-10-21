Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys, report media

In this file photograph taken on October 31, 2018, a journalist stands in front of a poster featuring an image of jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala during a press conference held by his lawyers in Istanbul. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today threatened to expel the ambassadors of the United States, Germany and eight other Western countries after they condemned the detention of a civil society leader.

Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of Erdogan’s growing intolerance of dissent.

The 10 ambassadors issued a rare joint statement on Monday saying Kavala’s continued detention “cast a shadow” over Turkey.

“I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country,” Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.

Kavala has faced a string of alternating charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military coup in 2016.

In their statement, the US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden called for a “just and speedy resolution to (Kavala)’s case”.

The 10 envoys were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Erdogan sounded furious in a conversation with Turkish reporters on board his return flight from a tour of Africa.

“Is it within your boundary to teach such a lesson to Turkey? Who are you?” he demanded in comments carried by the private NTV broadcaster.

Kavala’s next court hearing is set for November 26. — AFP