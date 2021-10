The program is for students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 in school and can still attend classes in person. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 19 — The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering a “test-to-stay” program in schools instead of quarantine, CNN reported today.

The program is for students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 in school and can still attend classes in person rather than quarantine at home as long as they test negative for the disease and show no symptoms, CNN said. — Reuters