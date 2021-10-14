More than 40 feared dead in fire in southern Taiwan

Jets of water are sprayed as a fire blazes at Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in this still frame obtained from social media video dated early October 14, 2021. ― Chang Yu Chen /via Reuters

TAIPEI, Oct 14 ― More than 40 people are feared to have died after a fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, the authorities said today.

The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and was extinguished around dawn.

Kaohsiung fire chief Lee Ching-hsiu said firefighters were still going through the building and it looked like the number of dead could exceed 40 people.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges and a cinema.

The government is investigating the cause including whether arson was to blame. ― Reuters