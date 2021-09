Russia's chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov is seen here in a Russian government handout photo. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Sept 22 — Russia’s chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his United States counterpart, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley, met in Helsinki today, It quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying the meeting was constructive. — Reuters