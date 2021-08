File photo of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, December 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 21 ― Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement today.

The presidents emphasised the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said. ― Reuters