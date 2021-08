The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a 'variant of interest', which was first identified in Peru in December. ― Reuters pic

MANILA, Aug 15 — The Philippines’ health ministry said today it has detected the first case of Covid-19’s Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a “variant of interest”, which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies. — Reuters