Cases have fallen but 131 deaths have been registered within 28 days. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, July 27 — Britain today recorded 23,511 Covid-19 cases, the seventh consecutive day with a lower total than the previous day, but 131 deaths were registered within 28 days of a positive test, the highest figure since March, according to official data. — Reuters