A view of an Antonov An-28 passenger plane that made a hard landing in Russia's Tomsk Region. All 19 people on board survived the incident. —TASS pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, July 16 — A Russian passenger plane that disappeared from radars earlier today in Siberia was found after it made a hard landing, the emergencies ministry said.

The ministry said there were survivors among the 17 people thought to be on board the Antonov An-28 passenger plane. It did not say how many. — Reuters